Pedestrian killed after being hit on A14 near Kettering
A pedestrian died when he was hit by a car on the A14.
It happened shortly after 23:00 BST on Thursday on the eastbound carriageway near to Kettering in Northamptonshire.
Police said "the man on foot was in collision with a green Nissan Ariya Evolve" and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
The man died at the scene of the incident and the road was closed overnight, reopening at about 06:30.
