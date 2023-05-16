Transgender racing driver praises 'warm welcome' at Snetterton
- Published
A woman who hopes to become the first transgender driver to compete in the British Touring Cars Championship (BTCC) has praised her "wonderful" welcome to motorsport.
Deborah Stokes, from Kettering, made her debut at Snetterton Circuit, in Norfolk, on Saturday, finishing third in a saloon series race.
The 55-year-old said she wants to encourage diversity in motorsport.
"The car does not know your gender - just your ability to race," she said.
Ms Stokes, who works as a train driver, begin her transition in 2013 - and fully transitioned in 2015.
After first getting to grips with racing by attending track days in 2021 and 2022, she said she wanted to race in the BTCC as it was the "highest level" possible.
Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton, she said: "Hopefully while I'm doing that I can bring more diversity into motorsport and some natural females into motorsport, because there are hardly any female racers out there.
"It's basically just men enjoying the weekend.
"Saturday was my first race day and I was so warmly welcomed by all the other drivers and people at the track.
"It's been wonderful and the best thing I've done."
Ms Stokes is part of Spirit Motorsport, a driver development programme which provides training for people looking to make their first steps in motorsport.
In her Snetterton debut she drove a BMW E36 325, qualifying fourth in class and finishing third after a 45-minute race.
Ms Stokes said the approximate £10,000 cost of making her competitive debut was "very expensive" and added that she was looking for sponsorship to achieve her goal of racing in the BTCC.