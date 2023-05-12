Kettering boy reaches final of Germany's The Voice Kids
- Published
A 13-year-old has reached the final of the German version of singing competition The Voice Kids.
Toby Schlosser, from Northamptonshire, is half German and thought he would "give it a go and see what happened".
It involves people singing and being mentored by the judges to win 15,000 euros (£13,065) and a recording contract.
The final will air live later in Germany, where the German public will vote for who they want to win.
The Kettering schoolboy first impressed the judges singing Adele's song Go Easy On Me in the blind auditions.
He then sung Arcade by Duncan Laurence in the knock-out rounds.
Toby told BBC Radio Northampton the competition was "very fierce" and there are "a lot of really good people" trying to win.
People at school have had "mixed opinions" about him being in the final, he said.
"Some people don't really care and some people are very excited about it and they think it's really amazing what I'm doing," he added.
Contestants are mentored by the show's judges, and German pop star Wincent Weiss is mentoring him.
His dad, James Donnington, said his nerves were "shredded" when waiting for Wincent to decide who goes through the knock-outs.
Mr Donnington said him and the rest of Toby's family will be with him in Germany for the final.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagramand Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk