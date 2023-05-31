Jesus Army abuse 'worse than anybody realises'
- Published
A lawyer representing more than 60 former members of the Jesus Army has claimed the severity of abuse was "a lot worse than anybody realises".
Solicitor Kathleen Hallisey said her cases included the rape of children and showed the leadership was "aware but did nothing".
The defunct Northamptonshire-based sect has started paying damages.
The Jesus Fellowship Community Trust (JFCT) said victims would also be entitled to a written apology.
The Christian group was formed in 1969, and grew rapidly under its founder, the firebrand preacher Noel Stanton who recruited during rallies.
Over the next 40 years, some 3,500 of its recruits lived and worked in its network of communal houses.
'Lost my childhood'
In 1976, when Jackie Charley-Farrall was 11, her family moved into the Jesus Army headquarters at New Creation Hall, in Bugbrooke, near Northampton.
She is among some 160 people to have so far put in compensation claims under the redress scheme, which is being run by the JFCT.
"I want others to acknowledge that the experience I had was horrendous," said Mrs Charley-Farrall, who has waived her right to anonymity.
"Overnight I felt like I lost my childhood - there were no toys, balls, bikes, or TV and radio. Even reading was frowned upon.
"Women had to show deference to men and we used to have excruciating weekly sessions of confessing our faults to one another."
The Jesus Army disbanded in 2019 after the BBC revealed children suffered abuse "on a prolific scale".
"In my early to mid-teens I was befriended by someone who held a respected position in the church and they ended up sexually abusing me," Mrs Charley-Farrall said.
"It was over the course of several months and then I was blamed for it, and I felt 'I'm never going to be able to trust anyone ever again'.
"It was not reported to the authorities and that was absolutely an omission and a lack of care shown by the leadership of the church."
Over the past few years the church trust has been liquidating assets - including dozens of rural properties - and resettling former community members.
It is thought to have amassed millions of pounds, though most of the compensation is to be paid by insurers.
Ms Hallisey, from Hugh James solicitors, has filed claims for around 60 survivors of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
She said their awards could range "from £1,500 as a minimum to £50,000 plus".
"At this point it's the only form of justice available and it does give victims the opportunity for a meeting with somebody from the Jesus Army if they so choose".
Ms Hallisey said there were likely to be many more victims and encouraged others to come forward before the December deadline for claims.
"There is a danger that if lots of people don't make claims, the former leadership could walk away with the impression it wasn't that bad," she said.
"I can tell you from where I sit and what I've seen, it was bad and I think it was a lot worse than anybody realises - it's clear the leadership was well aware but did nothing."
If you are affected by any of the issues in this story, you can find information and support on the BBC Action Line pages.
In 2020, the BBC revealed that an independent report showed senior church leaders had covered up the abuse of women and children.
Malcolm Johnson from Lime Solicitors, which is representing a further 100 former members of the church, said nine people had so far accepted settlements and five offers had been rejected.
The JFCT, which is winding up the affairs of the Jesus Army, was not available for comment for this story.
However, in a statement dated November 2021, its chairman Martin Desborough said it was "committed to fair redress".
"We are deeply sorry for, and appalled by the abuse that occurred in the Jesus Fellowship Church," he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk