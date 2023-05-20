Appeal after teenage boy stabbed in neck in Northampton
A teenage boy received a serious neck injury after he was stabbed in an attack by several people.
Police said the boy was airlifted to hospital following the assault in Bouverie Walk, Northampton ,shortly before 19:50 BST on Friday.
An 18-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.
Northamptonshire Police has appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage.
Officers added they believe it was a targeted attack.
