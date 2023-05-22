Northampton: Murder accused has PTSD, says psychologist
A teacher who stabbed her partner and buried his body has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to coercive control, a court heard.
Fiona Beal, 49, accepts killing Nicholas Billingham in Northampton in November 2021, but denies murder.
A forensic psychologist told jurors at Northampton Crown Court Ms Beal may have experienced a "loss of control" caused by a fear of violence.
Dr John Cordwell said Beal saw herself as "inferior" to other people.
Ms Beal claims she has no memory of killing Mr Billingham and that her only recollections of burying his remains in the garden of their home in Moore Street, Northampton, are "a dragging sensation" and "seeing what would have been the body wrapped in the dining room".
Lawyers acting for the teacher, who denies murder, have argued she is guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter due to her "broken" mental state.
Dr Cordwell said he had read papers detailing the circumstances of the killing before interviewing Ms Beal for four hours and 45 minutes at HMP Peterborough last July.
He told the court Ms Beal was "quite distressed" but was "polite and personable" and able to maintain her concentration and attention during his assessment.
Answering questions put to him by defence KC Andrew Wheeler, Dr Cordwell said: "Ms Beal described feelings of hopelessness, helplessness, apathy, low motivation, difficulties with her sleep, difficulties with concentration and attention on a day-to-day basis."
Dr Cordwell said Ms Beal met the diagnostic criteria for severe depression and PTSD, saying how she had described hearing self-critical "voices". "My opinion is that Ms Beal presents with PTSD and that PTSD is a result of the repeated experiences in the relationship with Mr Billingham and the nature of that behaviour towards Ms Beal is likely to be considered coercive control."
The court heard the "pattern of acts" complained of by Ms Beal included verbal threats and abuse, humiliation, belittling, intimidation, sexual assault and psychological control.
Dr Cordwell added: "She said that she thought about the death of her partner for a period of time prior to the incident [Mr Billingham's death] but did not make plans until the day.
"There were no indications in my assessment that Ms Beal was feigning her symptoms.
"In my view it's not easy to feign a difficulty like PTSD across long periods of time and across multiple clinicians."
Although Ms Beal's conditions had co-existed for a number of years, it was not possible to fully determine the specific relationship between her psychological difficulties and her behaviour during the alleged offence, Dr Cordwell said.
The trial continues.
