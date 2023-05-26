Northamptonshire PC who had too much alcohol to work is sacked
A police officer who turned up to work with too much alcohol in his system has been sacked for gross misconduct.
Thomas Lord worked as a police constable for Northamptonshire Police, based at Kettering.
A misconduct hearing heard he provided a sample that had more than 13 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath when he presented for duty - which breached the force's alcohol and substance misuse policy.
He admitted discreditable conduct.
Mr Lord also admitted breaching professional standards relating to fitness for duty, orders and instructions during the hearing at the force's headquarters at Wootton Hall in Northampton.
He was sacked without notice.
