Kettering Conference Centre closure: Campaigners note 'constructive talks'
- Published
A community group hoping to save a leisure complex said "constructive" talks have been held to keep it open.
Kettering Conference Centre, which includes the Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, is set to close on 3 July.
It is leased from the landowner by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC).
Jack McDonald-Lucas from the Kettering Leisure Village (KLV) support group said it and the council "were determined to find a solution".
"Kettering Leisure Village is a key asset for the local community and surrounding areas," said Mr McDonald-Lucas. "Without this facility Kettering would suffer enormously."
The council said it had been continuing talks with site landlords, Phoenix Leisure Management.
The conference centre site is leased from the landowner by the council, in an arrangement inherited from the now-defunct Kettering Borough Council.
It has a contractual arrangement with a leisure company that has sublet the centre to the Compass Group.
Jason Smithers, the leader of NNC said: "Kettering Leisure Village is one of the area's premier event and leisure venues and we know how well valued it is by the local community, as indeed it is by us.
"We recognise our position as an enabler and broker to drive forward a solution and remain committed to working with all parties to find a positive outcome for the people of Kettering and the wider area."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830