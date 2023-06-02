Phillip Austin: Triple killer should be moved to open prison
A man who killed his wife and two children should be moved to an open prison, the parole board has said.
Phillip Austin was jailed for life in 2001 for the murder of his wife Claire, 31, and their children, Keiren, eight, and Jade, seven, in Northampton.
The board decided he was not suitable to be freed from prison but recommended for a second time that Austin should be transferred to a lower security jail.
The final decision lies with justice secretary Alex Chalk.
