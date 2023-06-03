Rothwell Woolpack Inn to be converted into homes

The pub has been standing empty for six years but Rothwell Town Council objected to its change of use

A former pub in a town centre is to be converted into six homes, despite strong objections from a council.

The Woolpack Inn in Rothwell, Northamptonshire, has been unused since 2017 and has adjoining gardens and buildings, which are part of the plan.

Rothwell Town Council complained the change of use by Hazelton Homes would mean a loss of amenity and possible retail space.

North Northamptonshire Council's planning committee approved the plan.

The plans include converting buildings to the side of the pub, and the garden area into car parking

It said the scheme was acceptable in terms of the character and its anticipated impact on local roads and neighbours, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Five homes will be built using the current pub building and adjoining extension.

A sixth will be built in a renovated garage on the same site, with one parking space provided for each home.

