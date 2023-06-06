Phillip Austin: Murder victim's mum opposes open prison for killer
The mother of a woman killed by her husband said she hopes the parole board's decision he should be moved to open prison is blocked.
Phillip Austin was jailed for life in 2001 for the murder of his wife Claire, 31, and their children, Keiren, eight, and Jade, seven, in Northampton.
The board recommended for a second time that Austin should be transferred to a lower security jail.
Claire Austin's mother, Carol Quinn, said: "He's not safe to be released."
Austin, now 54, was given three life sentences to run concurrently for the murders of his family at their home.
The body of Mrs Austin was found in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor by her mother and stepfather in July 2000. She had been beaten, stabbed repeatedly and strangled.
Upstairs, the grandparents found Keiren and Jade strangled in their beds. The family's two pet poodles had also been killed.
The parole board decided he was not suitable to be freed from prison but could be moved to an open prison, with the final decision lying with justice secretary Alex Chalk.
At a hearing in April 2021, the board made the same recommendation but this was rejected by then justice secretary, Robert Buckland.
Ms Quinn said: "How can he be safe to be in an open prison where he can go out and mix with the general public."
She said the decision "scares" her because she fears Austin would kill again and if that happened the parole board "should be held responsible because they are releasing him".
Ms Quinn said she and other members of her family have written to Mr Chalk asking him to block the decision and a petition set up in 2021 to keep Austin in prison has had more than 14,000 signatures.
"Once he goes into an open prison they can release him and no-one can stop it," she added.
Her local MP, and government minister, Chris Heaton-Harris, said he was "disappointed" by the parole board's decision.
The MP for Daventry and the Northern Ireland Secretary said: "I have consistently offered my support to the Quinn family with regard to Phillip Austin's custodial status, and my position remains unchanged."
He added he hoped the "this recommendation does not go ahead".
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "We have introduced greater scrutiny of parole board recommendations on open prison moves and will review this case carefully."
