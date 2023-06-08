Kettering: Two storeys on Job's Yard development must be removed
- Published
The top two storeys of a new six-storey building must be removed after council officers said they were unsafe.
North Northamptonshire Council said there was a "lack of adherence by the developer to building regulations" regarding the site in Kettering.
Job's Yard was closed and a cordon placed around the building, which was due to house apartments, in June 2022.
The council went to the High Court in Birmingham to force developer Michigan Construction Ltd to carry out the work.
It said if the developer did not meet a "strict timeline" it would reapply for the building to be totally demolished, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service..
David Brackenbury, the council's executive member for growth and regeneration, said: "We have been trying to work with the developer of this site for some time now and going to court was always a last resort.
"This is a positive step forward and we are hopeful the developer will follow the orders set out by the court."
The council said it would review the cordon after the top two storeys were removed.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk