Weedon Bec: Arrest after man on bench struck by car
A man has been arrested after a man in his 70s was struck by a car while sitting on a bench.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a white Mini Cooper on Bridge Street, Weedon Bec, on Thursday evening.
The vehicle then went on to hit a house.
Northamptonshire Police said a 49-year-old man from the village was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and was bailed.
The injured man was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry, where he remains in a critical condition, the force said.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The force has called for anyone with information, including people with video of the crash, to contact them.
