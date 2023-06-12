Rushden man killed after collision with a tree
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died when his Land Rover Freelander left the carriageway and collided with a tree.
The fatal crash took place on the A43 at Hannington in Northamptonshire, shortly before 19:30 BST on Sunday.
A man, who was in his 60s and from Rushden, died at the scene.
Northamptonshire Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage of the red Freelander to contact the force.
