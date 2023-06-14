Northampton: Former Woolworths store to be converted into shops and flats
A plan to split a former Woolworths store into shops and apartments has been approved by councillors.
Fairgreen Commercial Properties Ltd wants to develop the building in Abington Street, Northampton, which was most recently a Tesco Metro.
The scheme proposes three retail units on the ground floor and a mix of 30 studios and flats in the upper floors.
West Northamptonshire Council's planning committee approved the plans at a meeting last week.
The ground floor was operated by Woolworths until the chain - which sold homeware, books, toys and its popular pick 'n' mix selection - went bust in 2008.
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council said the proposal "reflects the historic and contemporary features of this part of Northampton town centre".
The ground floor will be divided into three units, while a two-storey block with an entrance from Abington Street will be used for 13 flats.
Another six-storey block with 17 flats will be built in a second building and its entrance will be accessible from The Ridings.
