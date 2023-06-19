Step in to save Kettering Leisure Village say councillors
A local authority should step in to keep a leisure complex open, councillors have said.
Kettering Leisure Village, which has the Conference Centre, Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, will close on 3 July.
Jim Hakewill, an independent councillor for North Northamptonshire Council, said a "viable business case" was urgently needed.
The authority said it was "focussed on finding a solution".
Mr Hakewill, along with Labour councillor Keli Watts, wants the Conservative-run authority to take action and keep it open so "a sustainable, long-term future" can be secured.
They are due to raise the issues at a meeting with the authority on Thursday, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The centre's "continued public and private availability on a long-term sustainable basis is critical to the wellbeing of all residents, along with the wider economic prosperity of North Northamptonshire", Mr Hakewill said.
"A viable business case needs to be urgently created and a budget agreed."
About 15,000 people have signed a petition calling for it to remain open.
The leisure village is leased from the landowner by the unitary authority.
It has had a contractual arrangement with Phoenix Leisure Management, which sublet the centre to the Compass Group.
The Compass Group said the site had been "making a loss for a number of years" and it was no longer sustainable to operate.
The council's leader, Conservative Jason Smithers, said he had met with Phoenix Leisure Management, but could not disclose any information due to "commercial confidentiality".
He said talks were progressing, adding: "We're all focussed on finding a solution for the running of Kettering Leisure Village."
Jack Macdonald-Lucas, from KLV Support Group, said: "It is reassuring the various parties are continuing to meet and explore a potential way forward. However, it is imperative that momentum is sustained to get a deal over the line."
