Bereaved father campaigns for defibrillators at businesses
- Published
A father-of-two whose ex-wife died from a heart attack "out of the blue" has started a campaign for businesses to provide and maintain a defibrillator.
Hayley Lund, 43, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, died in April after collapsing while at a vets.
In the event of a cardiac arrest, a defibrillator can restart a heartbeat through a high energy electric shock.
Mr Lund has started a government petition to make the life-saving devices compulsory for businesses.
He said: "There is no legal requirement for businesses to provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs)."Only around 5% of out-of-hospital heart attack cases survive. This is an appalling statistic and needs immediate action."
Mr Lund's petition has more than 1,800 signatures so far. It needs 10,000 before the government will respond to the petition and 100,000 to be considered for debate in parliament.There is no legal requirement for UK workplaces or public spaces to have a defibrillator, although schools must have at least one AED on the premises.
