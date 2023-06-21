Crick migrant hotel evacuated after bedroom blaze
Two people have been treated for burns following a fire at a hotel housing migrants in Northamptonshire.
Fire crews attended the Ibis in Crick, near Rugby, at about 11:10 BST.
The hotel was evacuated after the blaze broke out in a second floor bedroom at the site, the county's fire service said.
The flames have since been put out, but crews would remain at the hotel to "ensure the building is safe" and carry out an investigation, it added.
Northamptonshire Police said it was at the scene and road closures were in place.
About 160 migrants moved into the hotel at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal last year.
