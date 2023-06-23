Northampton: Boy talks of grief over sudden death of brother, 20
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has spoken of his grief after the sudden death of his 20-year-old brother.
Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, in Northampton, died on 23 January from a bacterial infection and a flesh-eating disease.
His family believe errors in his care, including his condition being initially wrongly diagnosed, might have led to his death.
A review by the NHS services involved in his case was ongoing.
Mr Abrahams initially complained of a sore throat and was given antibiotics for tonsillitis.
After another few days, his condition worsened, and he went to hospital but was sent home.
On the 22 January, Luke was taken to hospital again where the full extent of the condition was discovered.
He had his leg amputated in an effort to save his life, but later died.
His parents said a post-mortem examination showed he died of natural causes and found he had septicaemia, Lemierre syndrome, which is a bacterial infection, and necrotising fasciitis, known as the "flesh-eating disease", according to the NHS.
His 16-year-old brother Jake said: "He was probably the one person in my life who could never be replaced.
"The one person who was always there for me, who would be there to talk to me whenever I needed it, and someone who I'll never get back for the rest of my life.
"However, I've got the mentality of if he was still here, he'd be telling me to continue living my life, and that's why I'm not grieving too much over it because I want to continue live my life making him proud."
He said that was one of the reasons he helped organise a memorial football tournament at Roade Football Club on Saturday.
Jake said that was the club where his brother "started to develop and really progress as a player".
They are expecting 500 to 700 people at the four-team tournament, which he said was "unbelievable to think of".
Richard Abrahams, Luke and Jake's father said the event was also to raise awareness of necrotising fasciitis
"Nobody's heard of it, we'd never heard of it, we didn't know anything about it, that is until somebody passes away," he said.
He added his son's death he left his family and friends "broken".
Integrated Care Northamptonshire said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the family at this very difficult time."
"While the serious incident investigation into the care and treatment provided in this case is still ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further.
"Once the investigation has concluded, the family will be contacted to talk though the findings."
A report on the case is expected next month.
