Fiona Beal: Teacher to face murder retrial over body in garden
- Published
A primary school teacher on trial for murdering her partner and burying him in their garden will face a retrial after the jury was discharged.
Fiona Beal, 49, denied the murder of Nicholas Billingham in Northampton in 2021. His body was found in March 2022.
At Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking KC said that it had become necessary to hold a new trial on another date with a different jury.
The date and location of the retrial will be fixed in the coming months.
Ms Beal's trial began on 13 March and sat for 10 weeks.
