Bomb squad attend Northampton's market square revamp site
Bomb disposal experts are examining a "suspicious object" at a market square undergoing an £8.5m renovation, police said.
The area in the centre of Northampton, which also includes the nearby Drapery and All Saints, has been cordoned off.
Northamptonshire Police said the area around the construction site had been evacuated as "a precaution".
West Northamptonshire Council began work on the market square, which dates back to 1235, in January.
Police said: "The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have arrived at the scene and are carrying out a controlled assessment of the suspicious object that has been found.
"Members of the public in the local area may hear a loud bang in the next 30 minutes, but this is expected and will be nothing to worry about."
