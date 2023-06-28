Kettering Leisure Village to remain partly open until September
- Published
A leisure complex that was due to close will stay partly open until September after the local council stepped in.
The doors of Kettering Leisure Village, which houses the Lighthouse Theatre, Balance Health Club and Arena Sports Centre, were due to shut on 3 July.
In a statement, the Compass Group, which runs the site, said all facilities except the Conference Centre would operate until 4 September.
It said the council had offered a grant to provide a short reprieve.
The operator had previously said the KLV site had been "making a loss for a number of years" and it was no longer sustainable to run.
About 15,000 people had signed a petition hoping to keep the Northamptonshire facility open.
Compass Group said: "The council has confirmed it will continue to support the theatre and the arena with a grant that goes towards operating costs and facilitate its use as a community site.
"The Balance Health Club will also be kept open alongside these facilities."
Come September, the company then plans to hand KLV back to Phoenix Leisure Management, which sublet the site.
Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said in a statement: "I'm absolutely delighted that all parties have been able to agree a way forward which sees the elements of the complex that play such a vital role in the local community stay open at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
"KLV is one of the area's premier leisure venues and we know how well valued it is by the local community, as indeed it is by us."
The source of the grant and the site's future beyond September are not yet known.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830