Phillip Austin: Triple killer will not be moved to open prison
A man who killed his wife and two children will not be moved to an open prison, after the justice secretary overruled the parole board.
Phillip Austin was jailed for life in 2001 for the murder of his wife Claire, 31, and their children, Keiren, eight, and Jade, seven, in Northampton.
The board recommended for a second time that Austin should be transferred to a lower-security jail.
But Austin will remain in a high-security prison until at least 2025.
Claire Austin's mother, Carol Quinn, said she was "relived and thankful" he would not move to an open prison.
Austin, now 54, was given three life sentences to run concurrently for the murders of his family at their home.
The body of Mrs Austin was found in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor by her mother and stepfather in July 2000.
She had been beaten, stabbed repeatedly and strangled.
Upstairs, the grandparents found Keiren and Jade strangled in their beds. The family's two pet poodles had also been killed.
The parole board decided Austin was not suitable to be freed from prison but could be moved to an open prison.
However, that was overruled by Justice Secretary Alex Chalk.
At a hearing in April 2021, the board made the same recommendation but this was also rejected by then Justice Secretary, Robert Buckland.
The move to an open prison was opposed by Ms Quinn and her family, as well as the aunt and uncle of Austin.
"We've kept [Austin] in [a high-security prison] for another two years so that's good," Ms Quinn said.
