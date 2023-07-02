Northampton stabbing: Teen injured in 'horrific attack'
A 17-year-old boy was left with a serious injury to his hand after he was stabbed in a "horrific attack" close to a town pub.
Police said officers were called to The Racecourse area of Northampton, by the Bat and Wickets pub in Bailiff Street, Lower Mounts, at 16:45 BST on Saturday.
The boy was airlifted to hospital with a "serious hand injury", police said.
A "scene guard" was put in place and officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area.
Dt Ch Insp Nickie Deeks, from Northamptonshire Police, said: "This was an horrific attack which was carried out at a busy time of day."
She appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
