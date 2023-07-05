Council wins Northampton Town stadium legal fight
The planned sale of land next to Northampton Town's Sixfields stadium to the club can finally go ahead after a High Court ruling.
A judicial review brought by a rival bidder, Cilldara, has backed West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) proposals.
Under the deal, approved by the court, the club's half-built East Stand can be finished a decade after work began.
