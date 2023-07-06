F1 British Grand Prix: Facial recognition at Silverstone being used
- Published
Facial recognition technology will be used for the first time at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix to try to stop protesters disrupting the race.
Last year, climate activists from Just Stop Oil got on to the Silverstone track in the first lap and sat down.
Northamptonshire Police said it would also have plain clothed detectives and armed officers patrolling the circuit.
Det Supt Richard Tompkins said the force had "thought long and hard" about the use of the technology.
On race day last year protesters got on to the Wellington Straight - the fastest point of the Silverstone track.
Four men and two women were convicted of causing a public nuisance in February, with three of the six given suspended prison terms while three others were given 12-month community orders.
Mr Tompkins, who was at the circuit in 2022, said: "I think we were fortunate that we didn't get some deaths either from [the protesters], from members of the public or marshals, who would have become embroiled in that."
More than 450,000 people are expected at Silverstone this weekend.
Mr Tompkins said: "This is the first time that we will have used it [facial recognition] in Northamptonshire as a police force, and also the first time we've used it here at the British Grand Prix.
"There is a risk of terrorism, of serious crime and of course unlawful protest, which in itself is illegal.
"We've got signage advising people that we are doing it... but we feel that it is a proportionate response and I'm quite content it's appropriate."
Facial recognition technology
A live facial recognition camera works by comparing faces with a "watch list" generated by police.
The watch list could be made up of people who are wanted for crimes or pose a risk of harm to themselves and others, the Northamptonshire force said.
Any images that trigger alerts are deleted immediately after use or within 24 hours, while those that do not trigger alerts are deleted immediately.
The technology was used at the Beyoncé concert in Cardiff in May and during the Coronation.
But civil liberties organisation Liberty said the technology should not be used by police forces.
Climate change protesters have recently got on the pitch during an Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's and interrupted play twice at Wimbledon.
Followers of Just Stop Oil, which calls for the government to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects, also disrupted the rugby union Premiership final and the World Snooker Championship.
Mr Tompkins said it would be "naïve" to not believe protestors would attempt action at this year's race.
He warned the force would "be taking action and that will ultimately mean we will be looking at arrested individuals and putting them before the courts".