British Grand Prix: Tonnes of waste food saved from bin
- Published
Up to 10 tonnes of food from this year's Formula 1 British Grand Prix is expected to be saved from the bin by a local charity.
Hospitality venues and sellers at Silverstone, the Northamptonshire track that hosts the event this weekend, will send unused food to the Towcester and Roade community larders.
The organisations work with the circuit to hand out items to local people.
Twenty volunteers will wait with vans ready to respond and collect produce.
All year, the organisations help people struggling to afford essentials, but around the Grand Prix the larger quantity of food means sessions where the food is handed out are open to everyone.
It is the third year the charities have worked with the circuit, collecting items including fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and pastries.
Katie Steele, Towcester co-ordinator, said they had a "great" relationship with the circuit but the amount they collect was a "double-edged sword".
She said she hoped "businesses are learning year on year and ordering less" so not as much food waste is produced.
About 480,000 people are expected at the circuit over the four days of the Grand Prix weekend.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830