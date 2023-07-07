British Grand Prix: Iconic F1 cars on display at Silverstone
Ayrton Senna's World Championship-winning 1991 McLaren is among Formula One cars which have gone on display ahead of the British Grand Prix.
Visitors will be able to get up close to the vehicles at the new exhibition at Silverstone Museum.
Other highlights include Alain Prost's 1990 British GP-winning Ferrari 641 and Nigel Mansell's 1992 Williams FW14B.
Rob Jaina, from the museum, said: "These cars were of an era that will never be repeated."
More than 450,000 people are expected at Silverstone, Towcester, Northamptonshire, this weekend.
Mr Jaina, the museum's head of learning and engagement, said a lot of work went into sourcing the cars for the exhibition.
He said: "The Senna car came all the way from Switzerland and got here late Wednesday night.
"I had the precarious moment of seeing it get off the trailer and hanging about 8ft (2.4m) in the air."
Damon Hill's Williams FW16C, which he raced in the 1994 Formula One World Championship season, is also part of the exhibition.
It is joined by the Jordan 191, in which Michael Schumacher made his Formula One debut in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa 1991. It is the only car he drove for Jordan Grand Prix before being snapped up by the Benetton team.
Rachel James, the museum's head of marketing, said: "It is fantastic to be able to bring together for the first time such magnificent machines and showcase the achievements of F1's legendary sporting stars."
Highlights of the Summer of F1 runs until September.