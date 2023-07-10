West Northamptonshire Council approves karting centre for Silverstone
A plan for a new karting centre at Silverstone has been given the green light.
West Northamptonshire Council approved the track, which will be about 1,400m (4,593ft) long, plus a two-storey building with a balcony to support the operation.
Buckinghamshire Council must also approve it but had already said it had no objections to it being approved.
Designers said the project was to "provide facilities for young drivers".
It added that the plan proposed by Silverstone Circuits Ltd and the British Racing Drivers' Club was part of ensuring Silverstone retains its tag as a world class centre for motorsport, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The track, part of which will sit in Buckinghamshire, will be based on the eastern part of the circuit and will only be used on major event days.
Jane Lock-Smith, who designed the facility, said it had been designed to be certified by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) and CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting) and could also be subdivided into three or four circuits for leisure, corporate and event racing.
She added that half of the karts will be powered by fuel with the other half powered by electricity.
A document produced by her company, Cube Design, said: "This is a key facility to support [the] Silverstone Circuit Ltd Business Plan for the world class venue."
