Billing Aquadrome in Northampton placed into administration by owners
- Published
A firm which owns a 500-strong mobile home park has confirmed it has called in the administrators.
RoyaleGroup said Billing Aquadrome park in Northampton had been placed in administration as part of a "recapitalisation process".
The park, which is home to at least 1,000 people, is run by the group's firm RoyaleLife.
A statement said from the firm said operations continue as usual and all employees remain employed.
Booking also continue.
In a further statement Robert Bull, of RoyaleGroup said: "As part of the recapitalisation process Billing Aquadrome has been placed into administration.
"While all staff continue to be employed and continue to operate the business as usual, the involvement of RoyaleLife and RoyaleResorts will be limited."
Mr Bull added: "A recapitalisation of the business is taking place with the aim of installing 1000 new bungalows across the UK, starting later this year.
"More than 200-plus legal entities comprise the RoyaleGroup and these remain unaffected by the situation at Billing Aquadrome."
