Rohan Shand: Northampton boy, 16, killed after McDonald's row, court told
- Published
A schoolboy was stabbed to death with a combat-style knife in a "revenge" attack lasting less than seven seconds, a murder trial has heard.
Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died after being stabbed on Harborough Road in Northampton on 22 March.
Jurors were told the 16-year-old victim was blamed by his alleged killers, aged 14 and 16, after one of their friends was injured in a dispute a day earlier.
The two boys, now aged 15 and 17, who cannot be named, both deny murder.
Opening the prosecution case at Northampton Crown Court, Jane Bickerstaff KC alleged that the younger boy had stabbed Fred after riding to the scene of the attack on an electric scooter with his accomplice.
Ms Bickerstaff said police retrieved a mobile phone from the older defendant shortly after the incident, which she said showed the killing was linked to an altercation outside a branch of McDonald's the previous day.
The two alleged killers believed that Fred "was at the forefront of the group responsible" for an injury caused to their friend.
'Find him'
Before playing CCTV to the court, which is alleged to show the moment the victim was attacked at 15:34 GMT on the day of the attack, Ms Bickerstaff said of the defendants: "These two people admit they were the two people facing Fred.
"He was a student at Kingsthorpe College and, at the time of the attack on him, he had just left school.
"He was wearing his uniform and he was in company with his friend, who will be giving eyewitness evidence to you."
Jurors were told the defendants communicated via a chat group with the injured friend on the evening of 21 March, making references to the need for a balaclava and weapons, referred to as "tools".
Ms Bickerstaff alleged: "These two defendants chatted directly about a plan to go first to Kingsthorpe College, and if he's not there, get the tools and find him.
The younger youth was wearing a balaclava, the court heard, while his alleged accomplice was wearing a surgical mask.
The prosecution's KC continued: "There was a confrontation near to The Cock Hotel on Harborough Road, a busy public thoroughfare.
"Fred and [the older defendant] come together for just a second or two.
"It appears as if there was at least some pushing and blows may have been exchanged.
"It is not absolutely clear from the CCTV."
Ms Bickerstaff said CCTV evidence from a dashcam and three CCTV cameras had captured parts of the incident, showing Fred taking his belt of his trousers and appearing to "whip it out in front of himself".
The Crown's barrister said: "At this point [the younger defendant], all in black, comes into view of the CCTV armed with a large combat-style knife.
"He advances towards Fred Shand.
"He is immediately followed by, and backed up by [the older defendant], who had got straight up off the floor.
"Fred Shand tries to ward him off by raising the belt but turns and tries to run.
"He comes up against a tree and [the younger defendant's] right arm can be seen to swing.
"The entire incident you will see on CCTV from when they came together to when Fred was stabbed took under seven seconds."
The jury were also told the younger defendant has admitted unlawful possession of a knife.
The trial continues.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830