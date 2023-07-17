Nicci Marzec: Interim fire chief steps down amid friendship speculation
An interim fire chief has stood down within days of being appointed amid speculation over her friendship with the man who appointed her.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Nicci Marzec would be taking over as interim boss.
But she will step back from that and her monitoring officer responsibilities in the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold.
Mr Mold said their "friendship" had "become the story".
Simon Tuhill, set to join the service on Tuesday as deputy chief fire officer, will be asked to immediately act up into the role vacated by Ms Marzec.
Ms Marzec's appointment was made after previous incumbent Mark Jones resigned to concentrate on recovering from injury.
She faced criticism from the Fire Brigades Union, who said she had "no operational understanding of the role", calling the decision "highly unusual".
But Ms Marzec told BBC Radio Northampton last week: "I actually don't see that as something which prevents me from giving strategic leadership and direction to the service."
However, Mr Mold has said that speculation over the friendship means that neither of her roles can continue.
"My friendship with Nicci Marzec, who is a long-standing colleague, has become the story and that must not damage the reputation of these organisations I work so hard to promote and improve," he said.
In a statement to the BBC, his office said: "Stephen Mold and Nicci Marzec are long-standing work colleagues and personal friends.
"They have been open about their friendship and have never denied it to be the case. They have reiterated that they are not in a relationship."
Mr Mold said when Mr Jones left his "immediate aim was to keep stability for the service" and that Ms Marzec was "a credible candidate to lead the service for a short time".
"I took legal advice before asking Ms Marzec to temporarily act up in this role and I accept that I acted with urgency to ensure senior officer cover was in place, in advance of the British Grand Prix [at Silverstone on 9 July].
"I understand I acted too quickly and did not engage with the police, fire and crime panel in the way I would normally, and I did not have the opportunity to explain my rationale or the legal advice I had been given.
"With hindsight, I accept this has created a level of speculation and criticism that I had not expected and is not helpful to the service.
"In agreeing to take this temporary role, Nicci Marzec genuinely had the best interests of the service as her priority and has already found some key areas for immediate improvement.
"However, in the best interests of the people of the fire and rescue service who serve this county, she has decided to step back from both her acting role in the fire service and her responsibilities as monitoring officer."