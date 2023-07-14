Northamptonshire interim fire chief defends lack of frontline experience
A new fire chief has defended her lack of operational experience, saying it should not prevent her from taking the role.
There was criticism of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue after Nicci Marzec was announced as interim boss last week.
She took the job after previous incumbent Mark Jones resigned to concentrate on recovering from injury.
Ms Marzec said it was firefighters who were "responsible for doing a fantastic job in terms of the operational work".
The appointment was made by the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold for whom Ms Marzec previously worked as monitoring officer and head of paid staff.
But Adam Taylor, from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said it was "highly unusual, as [Ms Marzec] has never worked in the fire sector".
He claimed the new interim chief had "no operational understanding of the role which is required to keep the communities of Northamptonshire safe".
Leader of West Northamptonshire Labour Group, Wendy Randall, also questioned the move.
"The total lack of transparency in this appointment is shocking," she said.
"In such a vital operational role, where people's lives are at stake, should the person not have at least some operational experience?"
Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton, Ms Marzec said: "I am completely open about the fact that I have not ever operationally been trained as a firefighter.
"I actually don't see that as something which prevents me from giving strategic leadership and direction to the service."
She said there were other fire services, such as Kent, which had "non-operational senior leaders" and her leadership team had the operational experience.
Ms Marzec said she was taking the role on an interim basis and it was "absolutely the intention" to appoint a permanent chief fire officer.
She said Mr Jones leaving "relatively quickly" created a "very difficult situation" where a new chief was needed before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last weekend.
This meant the PFCC was not able to consult the police, fire and crime panel but she said: "We absolutely would intend to have a more full and firm dialogue with the panel."