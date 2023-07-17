Daventry Town: Northamptonshire club reveal pre-season fixture hoax
A non-league football club have cancelled a pre-season fixture after their supposed opponents informed them the arrangement was a hoax.
Daventry Town thought they had agreed a match via email with Ilkeston Town after another game was called off.
But after the United Counties League side announced the fixture on Twitter, Northern Premier Ilkeston got in touch and said someone had tricked them.
However, the clubs have agreed to play each other in pre-season next summer.
The Purple Army had put out an appeal for new opposition after their planned pre-season game with Rugby Town at their Elderstubbs ground was called off.
They thought they had been successful after an email was promptly sent to their club's secretary - but not all was as it seemed.
"Somebody was impersonating someone from Ilkeston Town," Daventry's chairman Steve Tubb told BBC Radio Northampton..
"In all senses it seemed genuine. We wanted to get a game on for Tuesday or Wednesday night, and if there is any team who wants to get a game on then we'd love them to get in touch."
Daventry begin their United Counties League Premier Division South campaign with a trip to Northamptonshire neighbours Wellingborough Town on 28 July.
