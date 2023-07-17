Murder probe launched after Northampton racecourse park attack
A murder investigation has begun after a man died in hospital following an assault two weeks ago.
The 27-year-old from Northampton was taken to hospital after collapsing on 11 July. His relatives told police he was attacked near Northampton's Racecourse park on 4 July.
He was later transferred to University Hospital Coventry with a serious head injury but died on Sunday.
Northamptonshire Police has called for witnesses to come forward.
The force has not named the victim.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit's Major Crime Team, said the force believed he was assaulted by a group of up to four men "in the vicinity of the Racecourse" at some point between 06:00 and 20:00 BST on 4 July.
"We are working at pace to establish the timeline and circumstances of this assault, which appears to have left this man with injuries which tragically have proved fatal," he said.
"I know there will be concern within the local community at what has happened, and I would urge anyone who is worried to speak to one of our officers."