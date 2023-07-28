Wellingborough: The brothel and the quiet family next door
- Published
There are many different types of men visiting the neighbouring house - short and fat, tall and skinny, young and old, drunk men, and a couple of frequent fliers, says Abdul Al Jabbar.
He and his family have lived on the same quiet, terraced street in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, for 23 years.
But last summer the house that adjoins their own started receiving a stream of male visitors at all hours of the day.
Abdul says it is obvious the house next door is being used as a brothel.
"My wife suspected it before anyone else. The men would come down, be on the phone, go inside and stay for 15 minutes," the 57-year-old says.
"Then we got a poster through the door. It went into explicit detail as to what they were offering and gave the address."
Posters were sent to other homes and businesses too. One was received by staff at the local primary school and passed on to the police.
One leaflet features a half-dressed East Asian woman who gave her address and promised "amazing sexual services" urging men to "come along and feel like a king".
"I will be here for a short stay. However, I will often come back… and my girlfriends too," it stated.
Tinsel has been wound through a shrub directly outside the house.
However, Mr Al Jabbar, who works at a local supermarket, says many callers come to his home instead, making him worry about his family's safety.
"One young man tried to get into my house while I was out. Luckily my wife, Becky, is a very brave person and told him where to go," he says.
"If I was here at the time, it would have been a different story.
"When we get packages or food delivered to the house my youngest daughter is scared to open the door in case it's one of these guys."
Once, very early in the morning, Abdul says they were disturbed by screaming and banging on their neighbour's front door.
A woman had apparently tracked her husband's phone to the property and was shouting for him to come outside. Later a man was spotted sprinting from the back door.
The experience for Abdul's family has been upsetting and everything came to a head in early July.
Mrs Al Jabbar woke on a Sunday morning to find the wall outside their home covered in red paint and permanent marker. The word "brothel" had been scrawled in huge letters and paint had been trailed in large globs down the pavement.
It was the final straw, and she made her feelings public in a local Facebook group.
Her post said: "Please if you're going to protest, at least do it at the right house and spare a thought for us as we were cleaning our wall up on our child's 18th birthday.
"Ladies, know where your men are. We've seen some familiar faces over the past 12 months!"
Abdul says they first contacted the police nine months ago, giving them flyers and detailed information about all the comings and goings.
At first they were assigned a police community support officer (PCSO), then the case was turned over to the CID, before being passed to another PCSO.
"We understand they're understaffed, but all we are asking for is for some peace," Mr Al Jabbar insists.
Sultan Rauf, whose house also adjoins the brothel, has grown frustrated with men banging on his door and having "brochures" stuffed through his letterbox.
He says he resorted to fitting an expensive security system in February.
"We are very worried - if you want to do this business go somewhere else, not this family place," he says.
"I work during the day, so most of the time my wife and children are alone."
Brothels are commonly linked to organised crime groups and many sex workers are found to be the victims of trafficking or sexual exploitation.
Insp Miriam Kiernan, from Northamptonshire Police local neighbourhood team, says they are "aware of issues at the address" and are "working to tackle them with the property owner".
"I would encourage people not just to talk about the issues on social media but to report incidents to us directly," she says.
"This will allow us to build up a larger case of evidence in order to find a long-term solution."
The BBC has approached the owner of the property for comment.
Brothels and the law
The exchange of sexual services for money is legal in the UK.
However, under the Sexual Offences Acts of 1956 and 2003 it is illegal to own or manage a brothel, which is defined as a premises used by more than one person for sex work.
It is generally not illegal to advertise sexual services, but it is an offence to publish an obscene article or publicly display an indecent matter.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830