Northampton: Tomass Tilders' death no longer a murder inquiry
A man's death from a serious head injury, believed to have been caused by an assault, is no longer being treated as murder.
Tomass Tilders, 27, from Northampton, collapsed at a relative's home on 11 July and died on Sunday.
His relatives told police he had been attacked near Northampton's Racecourse on 4 July, sparking a murder inquiry.
Police said a post-mortem examination found he sustained the injury during the collapse - and not the assault.
"The pathologist found no evidence to link his collapse with the assault, and as a result, the murder investigation run by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's Major Crime Team has now been stood down," a statement added.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, who led the investigation, said: "From speaking to Tomass' sister, who was with him when he collapsed, we can be confident that the head injury was caused by him falling onto a hard floor.
"As a result, we are closing our homicide investigation."
'Dignity and bravery'
He added that police had carried out "extensive inquiries" to try to establish what happened on 4 July.
"It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, for the sake of Tomass and his family," said Det Ch Insp Pendlebury.
"Once again I want to express my sincere condolences to Tomass' family, who have conducted themselves with immense dignity and bravery in providing so much assistance to us while going through the most devastating loss."
A file would be prepared and handed over to the coroner's office, police added.