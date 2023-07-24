Northampton Saints 'punishment' Reliant Rialto to be restored
A dilapidated Reliant Rialto that rugby players used to drive as "punishment" has been discovered in woods.
The three-wheeler used to belong to Northampton Saints and player Ben Cohen was once made to drive it for a week.
Lennie Newman, a former player and manager turned commentator, said it would be renovated and sold for charity.
"It's in a poor old state, but it's a challenge and I love a challenge", he said.
Mr Newman said the car was first acquired by the club in the 2002-03 season, from a garage in Thrapston, Northamptonshire.
"We did a deal, where they would restore it for us, painted it and we used it, with the intention of selling it for charity.
"We used it for probably 12 months as a joke.
"If a player messed up in training, or was late, or they did something stupid, they would have it for a week as a bit of punishment."
He told how Mr Cohen turned up one day after the club car park had been resurfaced. He started doing donuts in his own vehicle, Mr Newman said.
"That was enough for him to get the three-wheeler for a week, but he liked it so much he kept it for another week, he even put his name on the visor."
At the end of the season it was auctioned raising £4,500 for charity.
It was sold to a wood merchant, the BBC Radio Northampton commentator said.
The car was put "in pride of place" for several years, but when the company went out of business, it was moved and was vandalised, he added.
He said the Saints were due to take on its ownership, where it will be "refurbished and auctioned off again with the proceeds going to the Northampton Saints Foundation.
"It's in a rare old state, but its's salvageable, it looks worse than it is," he said.
