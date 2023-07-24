Ten day Northamptonshire fire boss quits commissioner's office
- Published
The woman who led a fire service for 10 days before quitting has resigned from all her roles in the office of the police, fire and crime commissioner.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue announced on 7 July that Nicci Marzec would be taking over as interim boss.
But she stood down a week ago amid speculation over her friendship with Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold.
Ms Marzec has made no public comment since she quit as fire chief.
She was working as Mr Mold's director of early intervention and head of paid service before she was appointed to lead the fire service and after stepping down from that post.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said she had now quit all roles the PFCC's office.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Nicci Marzec has resigned with immediate effect."
She also stepped back from her monitoring officer responsibilities when reigned as fire chief.
Simon Tuhilll is currently acting in the role vacated by Ms Marzec. His role is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.
Ms Marzec's appointment was made after the previous incumbent Mark Jones resigned to focus on recovering from injury.
When she stood down Mr Mold said their "friendship" had "become the story".
He said he Ms Marzec go to the same gym and that he has slept over at her home, but reiterated on Friday they are not in a relationship.
Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton, Mr Mold admitted he acted too quickly and "was not clear enough about" the reasons for her appointment.
He has said he would not quit as commissioner despite calls from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) to resign.
FBU's general secretary, Matt Wrack, described the situation as "chaotic and embarrassing" and has asked the Home Office to intervene.
How the saga unfolded
- 7 July - Mark Jones steps down and Nicci Marzec appointed as interim fire chief
- 7-9 July - The British Grand Prix at Silverstone takes place, the biggest event in the county with about 450,000 spectators over three days
- 9 July - FBU criticise Ms Marzec's lack of front line experience.
- 14 July - Ms Marzec defends her position but reiterates it is only temporary
- 17 July - PFCC announces Ms Marzec will step down from the role of interim fire chief
- 18 July - Deputy fire chief Simon Tuhilll starts work with the service and immediately begins acting up as chief
- 21 July - Mr Mold tells the BBC he will not quit as PFCC