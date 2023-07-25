Northampton: Man jailed for murdering wife in their home

Diana DafterNorthamptonshire Police
Diana Dafter's body was found with multiple stab wounds

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murdering his wife by repeatedly stabbing her at their home.

Diana Dafter, 36, was found dead at a property in Lawrence Court, Northampton, in October with 17 injuries, including five stab wounds.

Phillip Dafter, 32, has been jailed for life at Northampton Crown Court.

He had admitted manslaughter, arguing loss of control and diminished responsibility, but a jury found him guilty of murder last month.

Northamptonshire Police
Phillip Dafter has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years

