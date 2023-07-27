Northamptonshire fire panellists walk out of meeting amid job row
Two female panel members walked out of a county fire meeting after a commissioner's "rash decision" to appoint a friend in a senior role.
Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, appeared before the panel to install a new interim fire chief, Simon Tuhill.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has called for his resignation and demanded Mr Mold be "held to account".
His original appointment, Nicci Marzec, quit the job after 10 days in the post.
Mr Mold had appointed friend Ms Marzec to lead the county's fire service, but she resigned amidst speculation over their relationship and concerns from the FBU that she had no operational experience for the role.
Independent panel member Anita Shields, and Labour councillor Zoe McGhee, both addressed the meeting briefly before leaving to applause from FBU members.
Ms McGhee claimed the PFCC panel's concerns were not political, adding: "It's about right and wrong. It's about holding yourself to account.
"A woman's life is now in tatters because of a man's rash decision.
"Nicci has lost both of her roles, has been bullied out and has been the subject of media attention."
Adam Taylor, of the FBU, which was holding a protest outside the panel meeting at Northampton's Guildhall, said: "This is the earliest opportunity that we have been given to show our anger and our concern about the decisions taken by Stephen Mold.
"Is it right (given) the incompetence shown by Stephen Mold over the last three weeks, that he is in a position to propose appointing the next chief fire officer of Northamptonshire?"
The FBU has called for Mr Mold to "resign or be held to the highest account".
The union said it had written to fire minister Chris Philp calling for a response to the "chaotic and embarrassing" events.
The office of the PFCC has declined to comment.
Ms Marzec, who was appointed following the sudden resignation of the county's former chief fire officer, Mark Jones, has made no public comment since her departure.
She has also left all her roles at the Police, Fire and Crime Commission (PFCC) office.
She was working as Mr Mold's director of early intervention and head of paid service before she was appointed to lead the fire service.
After Ms Marzec resigned, Mr Mold said their "friendship" had "become the story" and told the BBC he acted too quickly and "was not clear enough about" the reasons for her appointment.
He has said he will not quit as commissioner.
A Home Office spokesperson confirmed that in areas which have publicly elected PFCCs, it was the commissioner's responsibility to appoint the chief fire officer.