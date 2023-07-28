Northamptonshire: Teenage cancer patient fulfils rugby 'dream'
- Published
A teenager with incurable cancer has fulfilled his "dream" of meeting the England men's Rugby Union team.
Charlie from Weedon, near Northampton, was diagnosed with a rare aggressive sarcoma earlier this month.
An online fundraising page set up for the 13-year-old and his family has raised more than £85,000.
After watching the team train, his sister said on Instagram: "Thankyou for making my brothers day!"
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Former rugby player Tom Wood posted: "Thank you and well done lads.
"Charlie had the best day and everyone giving up their time will mean the world to him and his family."
A keen football and rugby union player, the 13-year-old first became unwell in May, his family said.
Ex-England and Northampton Saints player Tom Wood, who coaches Charlie at Bugbrooke RFC, told BBC Radio Northampton that Charlie's family and friends were shocked after receiving the diagnosis.
He said: "It's happened so quickly - he was on the pitch with us six or seven weeks ago enjoying a traditional rugby tour, laughing and joking with the boys."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830