Northamptonshire: Teenage cancer patient fulfils rugby 'dream'

Charlie with members of the England Men's Rugby Union teamEngland Rugby
Charlie's coach and former rugby player Tom Woods thanked the team for giving up their time

A teenager with incurable cancer has fulfilled his "dream" of meeting the England men's Rugby Union team.

Charlie from Weedon, near Northampton, was diagnosed with a rare aggressive sarcoma earlier this month.

An online fundraising page set up for the 13-year-old and his family has raised more than £85,000.

After watching the team train, his sister said on Instagram: "Thankyou for making my brothers day!"

Former rugby player Tom Wood posted: "Thank you and well done lads.

"Charlie had the best day and everyone giving up their time will mean the world to him and his family."

A keen football and rugby union player, the 13-year-old first became unwell in May, his family said.

England Rugby
A fundraiser was set up in June to raise money for Charlie and his family to create memories and has reached more than £85,000

Ex-England and Northampton Saints player Tom Wood, who coaches Charlie at Bugbrooke RFC, told BBC Radio Northampton that Charlie's family and friends were shocked after receiving the diagnosis.

He said: "It's happened so quickly - he was on the pitch with us six or seven weeks ago enjoying a traditional rugby tour, laughing and joking with the boys."

