Rohan Shand: Teenage 'attack dog' killed boy,16, court told
- Published
A teenager accused of murdering of a 16-year-old boy was an "attack dog" for an older teenager, a court has heard.
Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died after being stabbed on Harborough Road in Northampton on 22 March.
Two boys, now aged 15 and 17 who cannot be named, deny murder and are on trial at Northampton Crown Court.
Prosecutors allege the younger boy was an "attack dog" for the older defendant who had been the "organ grinder".
The younger of the pair, who was 14 at the time, previously said he took knives with him to a "revenge attack" on Mr Shand but never intended to use them.
He claimed only to have realised Mr Shand had been stabbed when he "fell to the ground".
The prosecution allege that the younger boy had stabbed Fred after riding to the scene of the attack on an electric scooter with his accomplice.
In closing, Jane Bickerstaff KC, prosecuting, said although the younger of the two defendants stabbed Mr Shand it was a "joint enterprise attack".
The older defendant was the "organ grinder" who arranged details of the attack and gave orders to the younger boy.
The court preciously heard Mr Shand had taken off his belt when confronted by the defendants and the younger defendant alleged he had hit the older boy.
However, Ms Bickerstaff said "neither of the defendants received any injury from him or that belt", instead she said it had clearly been used to "warn them off".
Jurors earlier heard the Mr Shand was blamed by the defendants after one of their friends was injured in a dispute outside a McDonald's a day earlier.
Paul Hynes KC, for the younger defendent, asked the jury to consider his client's age and his earlier evidence.
He said there was "enthusiasm" for a fight from both sides.
Benjamin Aina KC, representing the older defendant, said although his client had a knife, he neither used it nor produced it during the fight.
The only people actively fighting during the fatal attack were Mr Shand and the younger defendant, Mr Aina said.
The trial continues.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830