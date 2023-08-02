Northampton Market: Trader 'selling house' due to market relocation
A market trader has had to put his house up for sale after his family business struggled following the renovation of a historic market.
West Northamptonshire Council is carrying out an £8.5m renovation of the town's market and has temporarily relocated traders to Commercial Street car park.
Traders said they have lost regular customers and a cafe owner said he had lost 80% of his customers.
WNC said it was working with traders.
Huy Vo runs a fruit and vegetable stall with his brother and the company has gone from five members of staff to just one full time and one part time worker.
Mr Vo said his brother has put his house up for sale due to the tough trading conditions.
He said: "We might have to pack up the job.
"All my regulars, the people live near to town and [they] won't leave it in the bad weather. I've been here six months and never seen them come down."
He said every about 10 to 15% of his stock has to be thrown away at the end of each day.
"I'm doing the best I can to carry on but I'm hanging on. It's August now and no-one's been down here. What happens in winter? If we don't make money in summer , then the winter forget it. I give up now."
David Walters of M and G Butchers said there have been occasions when he has no customers for more than an hour.
Before the relocation, his stall would make between £7,000 and £8,000 a week but sometimes it only makes £3,000 now.
He said: "We don't know whether we'll be able to survive until the new market opens as they're talking about next June".
Renato Melo, the owner of Paratho café on Abington Street, said he has lost 80% of customers and sales compared to this time last year.
Previously he benefitted from passing trade at the old market.
Barriers have been put up around the work site which he said is putting people off as "people don't feel welcome".
"I don't want to close the shop - next year may be busy but it's very, very hard," he added.
A spokesman for WNC said: "We're working with the traders and listening and responding to their concerns."
Efforts to address the impact, including a taxi service, have been made to attract more visitors, the spokesman added.
