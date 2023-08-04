Rohan Shand: Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering another teenager in a revenge attack.
Rohan Shand, known as Fred, died after being stabbed on Harborough Road in Northampton on 22 March.
The boy was found guilty following a three-week trial at Northampton Crown Court.
Another boy, 17, has been found not guilty of murder, but the jury is still deliberating on a charge of manslaughter.
The younger defendant, who was 14 at the time, previously told the jury he only had a knife with him to "scare" Mr Shand.
Jurors had heard Mr Shand was blamed by the defendants after one of their friends was injured in a dispute outside a McDonald's a day earlier.
The younger defendant said he and two others planned a "revenge" attack on Mr Shand and others.
The defendants went looking for Mr Shand and another boy on 22 March "to fight", but the younger one insisted "at no point" did he think anyone would be killed, despite him taking two knives, the court heard.
The trial continues.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830