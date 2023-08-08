West Northamptonshire Council launches serious violence consultation
A council has invited its residents to join a consultation that will shape how serious violence is tackled locally.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has asked anyone affected by serious violence in the past year to share their experiences in a survey.
Councillor David Smith said it would "improve the safety and wellbeing of people in our communities".
It comes after the authority backed a motion to work towards reducing violence in the county.
The consultation is also being made in response to the government's serious violence duty, introduced in January, which requires organisations across the public sector to work together locally to tackle, prevent and reduce violence.
The council said examples of serious violence included personal robbery, possession of a weapon, domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Mr Smith, the Conservative-controlled council's cabinet member for community safety, said: "Serious violence can affect anyone and the impact can be life-changing - whether you are a victim, their friend or family member, or a witness.
"Together we will make Northamptonshire a safer place for everyone."
The survey opened on Friday and will close on 27 October this year. All results will be recorded anonymously, the council said.
The Northamptonshire Serious Violence Alliance will also be going out to communities and involving various stakeholders to collect information in addition to the consultation.
