Northampton £12.2m shopping centre redevelopment planned
- Published
An empty shopping centre's £12.2m redevelopment could "rocket the leisure economy" of a town, a council said.
West Northamptonshire Council said the vacant Market Walk centre in Northampton could become an "innovative food hall and leisure space".
The building, previously Peacock Place, has stood empty for years and has been bought by Stack.
It is on Market Square, where a separate £8.5m revamp is taking place.
The council said it would provide about £4.2m worth of investment, through the Towns Fund, along with £8m from Stack, which completed its purchase of the shopping centre building on 1 August.
"The repurposing of the shopping centre will enhance the town's vibrancy and vitality, supporting both the daytime and night-time economy and complementing the adjacent ongoing transformation of the historic Market Square and public realm of Abington Street and Fish Street," the council added.
Dan Lister, Conservative cabinet member for economic development, said the regeneration projects "are set to rocket the leisure economy in Northampton by providing a diverse mix of entertainment, food and drink, and retail opportunities alongside fresh local produce provided by our market traders".
Planning permission and licensing permissions would be needed, he added.
It was hoped independent street food traders, bars and space for interactive games, live music and entertainment, would offer "something for all the family", the council said.
Neill Winch, chief executive of Stack, said "breathing new life into a long-vacant space is a venture we are fully committed to".
"This ambitious project holds the potential to make a substantial positive impact on the town, serving as a dynamic focal point for both the local community and visitors alike," he said.
