Man dies after car goes into ditch on A45 at Weedon Bec
- Published
A 25-year-old man has died after his car left the road and ended up in a ditch on the A45 in Northamptonshire.
Police said officers were called to the scene near Weedon Bec at about 07:50 GMT, where the man was discovered dead.
It had not been established why the blue Ford Fiesta left the carriageway, Northamptonshire Police said.
The road was closed for several hours following the incident and the force has appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
