Northampton Saints: Rugby club hosts 'inspiring' memory café events
- Published
A memory café established by a rugby club to support older supporters during the Covid pandemic has been "inspiring", organisers say.
The Northampton Saints Foundation scheme aims to engage with fans who have been unable to return to matches since restrictions were lifted.
Events are aimed at improving the wellbeing of those with memory and mobility issues.
The Premiership club said it had a "duty of care" to its "loyal" fans.
The memory café, which began monthly meetings in July, is held at the club's Franklin's Gardens stadium.
It has been supported by £5,000 from the Northampton Queen's Institute Fund, administered by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.
The "reminiscence events" include family traditions, favourite childhood games, school days, holidays and first job experiences.
A report by Age UK suggests the Covid pandemic has created a wave of lonely older people.
Clare Clarke, who helps run the sessions, said: "For many, attendance at matches is no longer possible.
"We feel that we have a duty of care to those that dedicated long periods of their lives to loyally supporting or playing for the club, so this project will look to help these people to remember past experiences and matchday feelings and help them reconnect with Northampton Saints.
"Over the 12 months we are aiming to see an improvement in wellbeing, a reduction in the effects of loneliness and social isolation, improved engagement and participation, and new or renewed friendships."
Dawn Bere, Wellbeing Lead at the Northampton Saints Foundation, said: "Some of the stories we've heard in the first couple of sessions have been incredible. It's been really inspiring."
The foundation - which will hold its next memory café event on 6 September, said it is aiming to recruit and train 10 volunteers to support its work.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830