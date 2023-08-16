Man who died after car left A45 at Weedon Bec was a 'beautiful soul'
- Published
The family of a 25-year-old man who died after his car left the road and ended up in a ditch described him as a "beautiful soul" in a tribute.
Alex Salmons, from Weedon, was found dead by police after his car left the A45 on the road to Weedon Bec, at 07:50 BST on Friday.
Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash.
His family said they were "devastated at the loss of a wonderful grandson, loyal brother and loving son."
"Alex was kind, thoughtful and sensitive. He had a good heart and a beautiful soul," the tribute said.
"His passing has left a big hole which will never be filled."
Northamptonshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830